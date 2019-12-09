LIVE IT LIVE WITH MICHAEL BUBLE
1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Live It Live with Michael Buble (the “Sweepstakes&rdquo is open to legal U.S. residents of North Carolina or South Carolina who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WCNC-TV, Inc. (“Sponsor&rdquo , TEGNA Inc., Spectrum Center and each of its respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) on Monday, December 9, 2019 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Friday, December 13, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period&rdquo .
APP DOWNLOAD ENTRY. Enter by downloading Sponsor WCNC-TV’s free app via the mechanism required by your device and then follow all the instructions on the Sweepstakes form included on the app. Complete all the required information on the entry form and follow all posted instructions, then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Entry form will be available to current WCNC-TV app users by clicking on the sweepstakes button.
Maximum one (1) entry per person. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries.
By entering, you agree to the terms of the Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any emails received from Sponsor.
All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.
4. Winner Selection. On or about Tuesday, December 17, 2019, five winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
5. Prizes. Five winners will receive (2) tickets to Michael Buble (333 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202) Tickets are valid for one show on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 8:00p.m. (E.T.) (ARV 2 tickets: $296.00). Parking, concessions, taxes and all other expenses not expressly referenced in prize description are not included.
6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the telephone number and/or e-mail address provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winner must respond to the email notification within 48 hours of the date and time on the email. Failure to respond within such time period, return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to the email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, the winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1001 Woodridge Center Drive, Charlotte NC, 28217 within forty-eight (48) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. (E.T.) and 5 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays) and a valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.
7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor has no responsibility for the operation of the Spectrum Arena including, but no limited to, scheduling, delays or cancellations.
8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.
9. Sponsor. The Live It Live with Michael Buble is sponsored by WCNC-TV, Inc. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after January 2, 2019) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.wcnc.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Live It Live with Michael Buble, Inc., 1001 Woodridge Center Drive, Charlotte NC, 28217. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Robin Lipe, rlipe@wcnc.com.